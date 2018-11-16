Speech to Text for Rochester students learning dance, teaching more than just moves

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

art programs are often the first to be cut in public schools... but that isn't necessarily the case in minnesota. fifth graders at jefferson and bamber elementary schools in rochester are actually getting a week of dance, taught by professional dancers from minneapolis. and as kimt news three's annalisa pardo reports, the students are learning a lot more than moves. desks pushed aside and dance shoes on, all to teach these fifth graders things they cant learn from a book. four.... here you go. the professional dance company stuart pimsler dance and theater is spending the week teaching fifth graders movement. i learned that i can do stuff i never thought i could do, like doing a plie and moving my hands like this. its very peaceful dancing. we do a lot of slow movement, its calm. with each jump and chasse, kids are learning more than just the moves. we know from research, that movement through education physical education through dance teaches so many skills. we change minds i think. we change the concept of how powerful it is to tell your story in an expressive way. a lesson not overlooked. the program is funded by a grant from the minnesota state board... which means... this is supported by the citizens of minnesota. therefore we're able to bring a program like this to a school that would not have the funds to do this otherwise. and not just jefferson elementary, but bamber elementary too. students at bamber elementary will be watching the jefferson students perform, before their own classes in december. i know some of the bamber valley students, i've played them in sports, so it's going to be fun for them to see us. the sort of takeaway from the project besides what they learn from those two weeks, is hopefully a cross city conversation or connection may not happen otherwise. music i like to dance, they love to dance, literally everyone loves it over there. i want all the people who teach dance to stay forever. the state of minnesota is also in the process of creating new art standards for grades "k" through 12.