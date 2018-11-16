Speech to Text for Retailers gearing up for black friday

it's the most wonderful time of the year á especially for bargain hunters. we are just one week away from black friday and experts are predicting it to be bigger than ever. retailers are getting ready for one of the busiest shopping days of the year and kimt news three's deedee stiepan is getting a behindátheá scenes look at what goes into black friday prep. she joins us live this morning in rochester. i'm outside of jcpenney in the apache mall á a lot goes into getting a store like this ready for the crowd of customers expected next week. store manager mark turany (teráannie) tells me two to three months of planning goes into getting ready for next week. his associates have been busy putting out new product which they receive every day leading up to black friday. but it's not just that day he's expecting big crowds. many stores like jcpenney have already "we actually started today we started our preáblack friday sale, there's a lot of good deals and good prices that start now and then online starting on the 21st we start dropping our black friday prices a little early online as well and then black friday kicks off for us on thursday." some surveys suggest around half of consumers plan to start their holiday shopping before thanksgiving. mark tells me he expects hundreds of people lined up here on thanksgiving before they open their doors at 2 pm. thanks deedee. be sure to tune into kimt on thanksgiving and black friday morning á we'll be bringing you live reports on everything you need to know about the holiday shopping season.