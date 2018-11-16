Speech to Text for UMR students discuss rise in hate crimes

according to pew research. and with the election of two muslim women to congress just last week... college students... faculty... and residents in rochester are making an effort to have a conversation about the harm of islamaphobia. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story. now, university of minnesota rochester students are trying to educate themselves against any prejudices against islam. "the only thing that makes us different is maybe our religion." subban hassan is muslim and wearing a hijab is a symbol of her faith... but tells me some people might not understand it. "i feel like wearing hijab is worshipping i am doing, i am building relationship with my god. it has nothing to due with harming other individuals." subban's experiences are all part of a larger event happening at the university of minnesota rochester áá rise above islamaphobia áá designed to get students and faculty to talk about how to prevent it. "you have to start to become uncomfortable and you have to start finding comfort in your discomfort." regina mustafa is one of the people involved in organizing the event... she tells me