Women discuss election wins and losses

We take a look at the many women who won during this past election and how they hope to push that momentum forward.

Posted: Thu Nov 15 20:57:44 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 15 20:57:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Women discuss election wins and losses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after election week... women in politics are gathering to discuss their accomplishmen ts during the elections and how they can continue progressing in 2019. on the scene kimt news 3's isabella basco caught up with some local politicians to see how they plan to represent.xxx 117 women were voted into office this year... making it a recordá breaking year... and in the city of rochester á the city has elected its first female mayor. now women are coming together to celebrate their wins and losses. heather holmes lost the city council election by 44 votes. but she doesn't plan on letting that stop her. "but conversations are already happening with some of my individuals in my circle and we'll see what the future brings." she's hopeful that the "year of the woman" will start shaping how more women view running for office. "i think what we are seeing is a tide that's turning and that's important because our gender split throughout the country is 50/50." mayoráelect kim norton did research on gender studies for her masters degree and she's planning to use her knowledge to ensure men and women get equal chances. "i'll work with them to try to assure we have a fair and equitable process so women and people in our community with different backgrounds, different cultures have an opportunity to get hired." norton tells me she hopes her election will raise more awareness about women in public office. reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3.
