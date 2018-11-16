Speech to Text for Mobile breast exam clinic

according to the national breast cancer foundation á 1 in 8 uás women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. in the sake of prevention... a mankatoá based mobile health clinic made its way to austin today á to give women breast screenings. this open door health center mobile clinic parks at riverland community college the first thursday of every month... but today was a special event á their mammogram party. unfortunately á their mammogram bus had a mechanical failure and wasn't able to be there á but the mobile clinic still gave breast exams and referred patients to other local health care centers to receive the mammogram. open door's outreach specialist lauren mendez mcconkey (mickáconákey) explains screenings on this bus are key for early cancer detection á but access can be a problem for some minnesotans.xx x we are available to anybody á so whether you have health insurance or don't á whether you just want to try out a new provider á we welcome anybody to use our services. this is the second time open door health clinic has held the event á and they hope to have another one in the future á (with the