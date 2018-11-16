Speech to Text for Legal clinic for sexual assault survivors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for survivors of sexual assault... it may be difficult to get help. but two groups are partnering together to help. crisis intervention service and the iowa coalition against sexual assault hosted a free walk in legal clinic for survivors at waldorf university today. advocates were on hand to discuss legal assistance opportunities and available services. allison hurlburt with cáiás says for some victims that are students... an experience like sexual assault could affect their academic performance.x xx "it's hard for them to want to go to classes, so their grades start slipping. letting their professors know, letting their coaches know, any of those sort of how do i go forward with this while dealing with the trauma?"