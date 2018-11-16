Speech to Text for Rise above Islamophobia

the most affected./// muslims are the fastestá growing religious group... according to pew research. and with the election of two muslim women to congress just last week... college students... faculty... and residents in rochester are making an effort to have a conversation about the harm of islamaphobia. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story. on the scene according to a pew research study, attacks on muslims have surpassed postá9/11 levels. now, university of minnesota rochester students are trying to educate themselves against any prejudices against islam. "the only thing that makes us different is maybe our religion." subban hassan is muslim and wearing a hijab is a symbol of her faith... but tells me some people might not understand it. "i feel like wearing hijab is worshipping i am doing, i am building relationship with my god. it has nothing to due with harming other individuals." subban's experiences are all part of a larger event happening at the university of minnesota rochester áá rise above islamaphobia áá designed to get students and faculty to talk about how to prevent it. "you have to start to become uncomfortable and you have to start finding comfort in your discomfort." regina mustafa is one of the people involved in organizing the event... she tells me her experience with islamaphobia inspired her to get people talking. "when people actually form relationships across religious or ethnic racial divides, those stereotypes those misconception s start to fall away." it's a sentiment subban hopes others will take away from the event. "there might be individuals who are using islam as bad example or that muslims are bad people. that's not who we are. we are humans." regina mustafa says she hopes we live in a world where these events will not have to happen... but we're not quite there yet. reporting in rochester. isabella basco kimt news 3.