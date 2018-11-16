Speech to Text for John Adams PTSA meeting postponed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

schools has been faced with addressing bullying á threats á and racism several times just in the last few years... ' these are just some of the instanes... the first in 2016... a study showing racial disparities in the way students are disciplined... just a few weeks ago... raciallyá charged images allegedly involving their students á and most recently á a gun threat at john adams middle school. now we're finding out parents want to voice their concerns to the school's administration. kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from john adams middle school... after a meeting there was cancelled earlier tonight á leading to a misunderstandi ng about when and where concerned parents should be speaking up. live katie á at 6 pám á parents and community members were set to gather here for a monthly parent á teacher á student association meeting. but following confusion over items on the agenda... that meeting was cancelled.xxx i'm not sure what we're suppose to think or feel as parents when there's no information coming. kimberly and lamar hicks were parents who planned to attend the meeting. according to the school's website... there was only one item on the agenda for tonight's pátásá a meeting... and it didn't involve the hick's concerns. but members of an organization called "rochester for justice" posted this event to their facebook page... asking in part for "concerned parents á students á and citizens" to help fill the auditorium during the meeting to talk about bullying á racism á or threats of violence." i want to hear the plan, i want to express my concerns. shortly after the event was published á the pátásáa postponed the meeting until december 4th. and in another post... the group says "the approved agenda never included an open discussion on gun violence á bullying á etc. there was a group external to pá tásáa that created a facebook event to make it look like it was a ptsa meeting." there's been no discussion publicly what is going on and what is the plan to fix it. we reached out to rochester public schools... and in a statement to ká iámát á they shared the same sentiment. despite the confusion over the plans for tonight's meeting... rochester for justice says they will continue to contact administration to set up a time and place for people to address their concerns... for kimberly and lamar they just want clarity. all just information from parents and screenshots of emails you know all over social media. which doesn't relieve our anxiety... at all... now rápás does say they're in the early stages of organizing a collaborative public meeting to address topics like threats á bullying á and social media. and it will be open to the public. live in rochester á jeremiah wilcox á kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. and the district plans on having a panel of experts at the meeting á including rochester police.///