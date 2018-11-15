Speech to Text for Rockford wraps up dream season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rockford warriors took to the field for the final time this season today at the uniádome with hopes of capturing the program's first state title and only the second in school history. rockford would need these helments against a hardá hitting new london team. the tigers would strike first á quarterback isaac mcsorely finds mason porter down the field for the open reception ran in for a touchdown. then jacob staudt hands the ball off to dillon schriever who bypasses the traffic for a warrior touchdown. and new london would strike back á jordan johns runs the ball through the middle for the tád á adding to the tiger lead. skip to the fourth quarter á looking and finds schriever once more á but it's not enough. new london goes on to win the eightá player state championship 55 to 14. at the conclusion of today's game á i had the chance to talk with some of the players and coaches about this magical ride this season has been. xxx i'm proud to be a warrior. we didn't give up until the end. and all of the warriors should be proud after a huge chapter in rockford history has been written. it's unbelievable to be part of a team like this that just doesn't give up and to make history it's a hell á it's a hell of of a thing. after losing 23 consecutive games entering the season á this is the year the team set out for. we haven't had the best winning streak in the past and we come in kind of like a new group of guys taking over, taking charge, and we just went from there. the result brought the small community together. the community has been so great for us, um they've been donating so many things á meals and things like that for the team and they're a passionate group and it's so awesome that these kids can be a part of pulling that community together. zach ott says this season is one he will always remember and cherish. best season i've ever been a part of and i rockford finished the season with an