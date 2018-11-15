Speech to Text for Great American Smokeout

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and drug administration or fádáa is taking action to curb smoking among kids by addressing the flavors of cigarettes and eácigs that might make smoking more appealing. today the fádáa announced plans to: ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars... and add new restrictions on the sales of flavored eá cigarettes in retail stores á limiting them to closedáoff areas inaccessible to minors. the announcement comes the same day as the great american smokeout á a nationwide effort encouraging people to stop smoking. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to smokers who are trying to quit.xxx vo:it's a tale as old as time... young people lighting up. new data shows it isn't the cigarettes our grandparents smoked... it's now electronic. sot: really bad habit really expensive as well. vo:many teens call it vaping or juuling... but to the fádáa it's known as an eácigarette.. and they tell me there has been a sharp uptick in use amoung teens. reporter: i'm at a smoke shop here in rochester where i spoke to the store manager and he tells me that devices like these. theses electronic cigarettes are some of the most popular items he sells and the fda will restrict access eá flavored cigarettes like these after seeing an increase smoking them. vo: in 20á17... 20ápercent of high school students chose to smoke eá cigarettes... and that number has nearly doubled in the last year. sot: i took a cigarette from my older brothers pack just to try it out. vo:som thuo (two) has smoked for nearly 20á years. he tells me once you start it's a hard habit to break.... and he's slowly trying to ween himself off of cigarettes, by vaping. sot: vaping has really helped me so i don't smoke as much as i use to i might smoke like 3á4 cigarettes a day compared to 10á15. vo: doctor taylor hays works at mayo and says vaping may not be a useful alternative. sot: what we dont know is how effective vaping is in helping people quit enitrely we're in this large experiment now. where our population is using vaping material and whether or not they'll be succesfully able to stop smoking all together is unclear in the research studies that we've done. vo:as som works to kick the habit... he has some advice for teens who want to smoke. sot: just try to stay away as far as possible because it's not as beneficial as you think. vo:reporting in the fádáa says if no one was to smoke cigarettes... nearly 500á thousand premature deaths could be prevented every year.