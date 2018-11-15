Speech to Text for Addressing Minnesota's workforce shortage

remains steady at 2.8 percent... according to the minnesota department of employment and economic development. but that's not good news for everyone... some employers say they are having a hard time finding qualified workers. southeast minnesota together áá a regional network of organizations and residents met at austin's riverland community college today... to discuss the labor shortage. talks centered around improving transportatio n opportunities... attaining affordable housing... and increasing the number of skilled, competent employees. kelly harder is the director of community services for dakota county... and tells kimt low unemployment is a blessing... there are a lot of opportunities for growth. "there's a lot of jobs available whether they are service jobs, highátech jobs, healthcareá related jobs. we know as we look out into the future, more and more specialization of jobs whether it's in healthcare. there's gonna be a lot of jobs in the service industry."