Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

weather-live-3 weather-live-2 north iowa tonight: clouds increasing/isola ted flurries. lows: upper 20's. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 15 to 20 mph. friday: mostly cloudy/snow by evening. highs: mid to upper 30's. winds: northwest at 12 to 18 mph. friday night: snow showers/areas of blowing snow . lows: around 20. winds: north at 15 to 20 mph. southern minnesota tonight: clouds increasing/isola ted rain/snow mix. lows: upper 20s. winds: south 5 to 15 mph. friday: mostly cloudy/snow by evening. highs: mid 30s. winds: west at 10 to 20 mph. friday night: scattered snow - widespread 1-3" lows: around 20. winds: north at 10 to 20 mph. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 we saw yet another mild day across north iowa and southern minnesota with highs getting into the 40's and also providing plenty of sunshine. clouds will build in tonight as we track some flurries arriving tonight and into early friday. this will essentially set the stage for the accumulating snowfall that we are tracking by friday evening. the timing looks to be around 5:00- 6:00 in the albert lea area and then it will spread east/southeast throughout the evening. the heaviest of the snow will take place between 8:00 pm and 2:00 am across north iowa and southern minnesota. accumulations will range from 1-3". in addition to the snow, the wind will be breezy. speeds will range between 15 and 20 mph. this will create areas of blowing snow even when the snow is done early saturday morning. plan on slow going travel friday night and saturday morning as the wind gradually subsides throughout saturday afternoon and evening. the weekend will be cooler too with highs only in the 20's. sunday morning will be in the single digits with sunshine returning. next week will be quiet heading toward thanksgiving with highs warming back up into the 40's by thanksgiving day. tonight: clouds increasing/isola ted flurries. lows: upper 20's. winds: