Speech to Text for Pain management clinic to help patients in north Iowa

health day... a day to focus on specific health care issues rural communities are facing. locally - a hospital is addressing the need for more pain management care. kimt news 3's katie huinker reports from garner. xxx pain management clinic-llmpkg-1 pain management clinic-llmpkg-2 patients in chronic pain in north iowa now have another option and it may require less time in the car pain management clinic-llmpkg-4 i'm excited. dean heideman is a chronic pain expert with hancock county health system. he's worked at the britt hospital for several years and will now be spending time in garner as well. the clinic is now offering pain management services. from physical therapy to injections...heid eman is able to personalize treatment for patients to improve their quality of life. it's something he says has been lacking in the garner community. xxx pain management clinic-llmpkg-3 i want to be able to come to patients, i do travel to a couple different places and i don't want people to have to drive an hour to two hours to see someone for their chronic pain needs. pain management clinic-llmpkg-5 right now they are taking appointments on mondays but if there is a need they will expand those hours. in garner katie huinker kimt news 3. and with the ongoing opioid epidemic - we also asked heideman about how he determines who needs to be prescribed pain medicine. we'll have that story tonight on kimt news 3 at 10. pain management clinic-taggrx-2 and in honor of national rural health day - the u-s-d-a is announcing they are awarding 500 million dollars to projects nationwide including at hancock county health system. more than 6 million dollars will be used to renovate the hospital including the surgical unit... emergency room and add space for behavioral health treatment. a project in buffalo lake - minnesota is also receiving some of that federal funding. / when we