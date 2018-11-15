Speech to Text for Family shares their story of loss to help others

childrens miracle network-vo-3 a north iowa family is sharing the story of the loss they went through due to cancer during the annual children's miracle network radio- thon. kids helping kids childrens miracle network-vo-1 lowerthird2line:children's miracle network radiothon mason city, ia dani gentz's nephew xavier was about to turn 3 when he was diagnosed with nephro blastoma or wilms' tumor. despite surgeries and treatments at the university of iowa stead family children's hospital... he passed away a year later. children's miracle network hosptials help raise money to cover the cost of childen's care. gentz says that donations raised through the radio-thon truly mean so much to families who need to go iowa city for care.xxx kids helping kids childrens miracle network-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dani gentz xavier's aunt "we just want people to know that there are so many children out there that need this care. there are so many families that need this support, from the children's miracle network. and by sharing xavier's message, we want people to know that it happens everywhere. be the person to make a little bit of a difference." the money raised during the radiothon goes to the stead hospital to fund services... as well as the children's miracle network. / later