Public comment period on body cameras ends

The last public hearing has been held, so now the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office can move forward with a plan to increase transparency through the use of body cameras.

Posted: Thu Nov 15 15:41:33 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 15 15:41:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

it's a story we continue to follow as the freeborn county sheriff's office plans to soon equip deputies with body cameras. minnesota law says community members must have a chance to publicly comment on how those cameras will be used... and today is the final public hearing on the agency's body camera policy. body cameras latest-vo-1 lowerthird2line:public comment on body cameras albert lea, mn the county will have 22 body cameras... costing nearly 40-thousand dollars. they will be used by deputies on the streets and in the detention center. sheriff kurt freitag tells k- i-m-t the cameras will add transparency for his office.xxx body cameras latest-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sheriff kurt freitag freeborn county, mn it reduces a lot of questions on what took place. it blosters our case. freitag tells kimt he is hoping to have the cameras recording by early 20-19. / about
