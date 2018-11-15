Speech to Text for School districts report drivers ignoring bus laws

learning that a 5-year- old girl was injured after being hit by a vehicle after getting off the bus yesterday afternoon. blow through bus stops-vostngr-1 blow through bus stops-vostngr-4 it happened at the intersection of 4th street and 10th avenue north-east in byron. the olmsted county sheriff's office says a 17-year-old male driver drove past the bus's stop arm and struck the girl. she was taken to the hospital with an injury to her leg... but the sheriff's office are not releasing how serious that injury is. deputies say the driver may be charged following an investigation. we are finding out that byron isn't the only community in southern minnesota where drivers are not stopping for school buses. today - kimt news 3's annalise johnson went to stewartville - where the school district recently commented on the issue. she joins us now live... annalise - what is the district seeing?xxx blow through bus stops-lintro-3 amy - i'm here at the grisim school bus garage. mammograms at riverland-lintro-2 the buses here have been transporting stewartville students for the past 35 years... but the years... but the owners say this school year - they've seen more drivers breaking the law and endangering children getting on and off the bus than ever before .xxx mammograms at riverland-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:following the law around school buses stewartville, mn when this stop arm is extended nat: the crossing bar goes out as well and that's to let the kids know that crossing here is not safe and these red lights are flashing nat: with all the red lights flashing - it's hard to believe people can miss it but they do sometimes a school bus is picking up or dropping off kids - and all other traffic must stop 20 feet away. "it's our kids lives. you know i have kids, i have nieces and nephews" grisim school bus manager bryan runkle explains that school bus drivers do their part to keep kids safe getting on and off the bus. blow through bus stops-pkg-3 "you have to look at the activity at the bus stop itself, you have to look at the traffic in front of you, as well as the traffic behind and to the sides of you." blow through bus stops-pkg-9 but there's only so much bus drivers can do to keep kids safe... and recently - more vehicles in traffic have been breaking the law around school buses. "in a normal week - we have 1 or 2 but in the past month we have had maybe 6 to 8 and so that's really increased and it's bothersome to us." stewartville public schools superintendent belinda selfors put out this letter on twitter - to remind drivers what the law is - and to do their part. blow through bus stops-pkg-4 "we're terrified of a student being injured or worse and so what we want to impress upon all of our community members is the importance of making sure that we need to share the road with our school buses and make sure that we're doing everything we can as a community to keep our students safe." blow through bus stops-pkg-10 so what happens if a driver illegally passes a school bus? olmsted county deputy mike strelow explains. blow through bus stops-pkg-5 "it really is a traffic criminal offense. if you pass through a stop sign, it's a 300 dollar fine and a misdemeanor. just a few years ago, it did get enhanced to a 5 dollar fine if students are outside of the bus" blow through bus stops-pkg-11 to catch people violating the law - grisim school buses have cameras like this one. through reviewing footage - they can see the car's license plate in these mirrors. drivers and students can shout out the color or type of car - and the audio is recorded. nat: honk "a lot of the time when we do investigate, these drivers have no idea that the violation even occurred and they're very adamant that they don't know that it occurred but we look at that surveillance video and it tells a different story." / mammograms at riverland-ltag-2 you may see one of these signs on a stewartville school bus - or around the community. grisim school bus - stewartville public schools - and the olmsted county sheriff's office want to send the message that "it's not just a stop sign - it's a child's life." live in stewartville annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. and if a school bus's lights are flashing amber - the bus is preparing to stop. it's not illegal to pass a bus at this time - but it may be a good idea to slow down or stop completely - to be safe rather than sorry. / /