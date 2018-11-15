Speech to Text for Business owners taking concerns about North Broadway to open house

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight... another step forward in one of rochester's biggest projects, the north broadway reconstructio n project. this spans several block just outside of downtown... there's an open house tonight where you can get the latest updates on the plan. with a look at some of the updates we can expect, we go live to kimt news three's the city tells me nothing is changing in terms of the layout approved by rochester city council in june. but there are some updates on the (final design of the project, which allows the city to address on street parking and pedestrian crossings. mike fish is the owner of gingerbread house bakery which sits on north broadway. he's going to the open house tonight because the construction will directly impact how his bakery operates... heading into the open house, he has one concern. street safer for cars, pedestirans, and bikers. the entire project scheduled to sart in 20á19. live in the open house is at 125 live. there's no formal presentation at the open house, so people can stop by and learn about the updates any time from 5 to 7 tonight.