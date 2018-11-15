Speech to Text for 'Give to the Max Day!' in Rochester

today is "give to the max day" á minnesota's unofficial giving holiday where millions of dollars will be raised for non profit organizations. last year on this day á generous donors gave more than 20 million dollars to thousands of organizations. kimt news 3's deedee stiepan is live at an event working to raise money for a local nonáprofit... deedee good morning. how does a free donut and cup of coffee sound this morning? well if you stop by the minnesota 97.5 parking lot from 6 until 9 and make a donation to bear creek services á that's what you'll get. this is all for give to the max day. i'm joined by ( ) from bear creek services which provides supports for more than 90 individuals who have special needs in our community. ( ) tell me how donations like the ones being collected this morning are used at bear creek? this is a year when you really need community support á tell me why? thanks deedee. the with the holiday season upon us á this is when many people will be making donations to various organizations or causes. to help make sure your donations count á the federal trade commission has put together some tips to ensure you're giving wisely. first á do some research. check out the charity's website and search for any reviews or complaints that may exist online. don't be afraid to ask how your money will be used within the organization. and be careful how you pay. the fátác says is someone asks you to mail them cashá wire money or donate by gift card á don't do it. its safer to use a credit card or pay by check.