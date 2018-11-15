Speech to Text for Rochester police warns about warming up your unattended car

as the weather gets colder, youll be starting to warm up your car before you get in.... but police are warning... you might want to think twice ... live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live in rochester to explain why... good morning annalisa. tyler and arielle á a lot of us will let the car warm up just by doing this (turn on car, but it if not done right, it can lead to some serious trouble. darrel hildebrant is the advanced crime prevention specialist with the rochester police department. he says rápád sees a number of thefts from unlocked, unattended running cars. vehicles left running are also stolen this time of year. to try and fix the problem... rochester actually makes it illegal for you to leave a car running, unlocked, and unattended on any street or please lock the car. it just is a click of the remote and you can have it locked. to be clear á in rochester it (is legal to leave a car running, but it has to be locked... having the car running like this with the doors (unlocked is what makes it illegal. live in rochester, in iowa, the laws about this are a little bit different. it is legal to leave the car on and unattended as long as the brake is on and wheels are turned toward the curb.... but always check with your local police department for the rules in your community...