Speech to Text for Agencies asking for patience in adopting dogs

hand./// continuing coverage kimt continues to follow an animal cruelty investigation out of worth county. on monday... around 170 dogs were taken from white fire kennel in manly. law enforcement describe the facility as a puppy mill.. citing "appaling" conditions. now those with the worth county sheriff's office and the humane society of north iowa say they are receiving a number of calls from people asking to adopt the samoyeds... but they say the dogs aren't ready for that yet. craig markham has been training dogs over 20 years and earned the nickname "dog whisperer". he says he's dealt with some of the worst cases of abuse and behavior issues... and there is no time line of when these dogs will be healthy enough to adopt... because many of them missed out socializing with their environment when they were younger.xxx these dogs go through this socialization period when they are puppies. and it's ten weeks to 16 weeks or so and if they miss that period and they don't get that at that age it's very difficult as adults to accept new things. those with the sheriff's office say these animals are considered evidence in an active investigation./// the death