Seeking community input

The Rochester Fire Department wants to know what you think.

Posted: Wed Nov 14 20:45:32 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 20:45:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

the rochester community is growing... which means city departments need to think ahead. to do so á the rochester fire department is asking for feedback on how they're doing. in 2017 á firefighters responded to more than 10á thousand calls throughout the community. more people might mean more calls... and the department wants to be prepared.xxx we're aware of some community needs. we're probably unaware of some also. so at minimum, i can meet these people and then in the future, hopefully that relationship continues to build and we can go from there. these sessions will be held in the lower level of fire station 2 á located on wheelock drive northeast. there's three opportunities to go... you can see them listed on your screen... for november 20th... 27th... just over a week after the midterm elections... we're catching up with some female politicians to find out how they feel about the recordá breaking results. plus á if you're in need of some extra help putting presents under the tree this year á we'll tell you where to find it. ((((take live wx tease((() your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next.
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
