Former candidate runs 'thank you' tour

We're hearing from J.D. Scholten as he is now on a thank you tour.

Posted: Wed Nov 14 20:43:20 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 20:43:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

just over a week after uás congressman steve king pulled off a very close race against his opponent já d scholten..... scholten is now on a thank you tour.xxx natural sound the former candidate was met with cheers when he walked in the doors of fat hill brewing in mason city. he explains he's starting to break down the campaign... even putting his touring ráv á which he dubbed siuox city sue á in storage. scholten says he's happy about the campaign they ran and how close the results turned we got second place moving the needle from trump clinton and there is a lot to be said about that i'm pretty proud of that. it was an up hill battle but at the end of the day we worked our tales off and just accepted what ever happened. scholten says he isn't quite sure at this point what's in store for himáá and hasn't ruled out running for office again.///
Community Events