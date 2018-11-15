Speech to Text for Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city. today is the first day... those in need can apply at the salvation army to get assistance in making sure presents are under their tree for their kids. toy donations are being accepted... and on december 19th and 20thá people who have gone through the application process will head to the salvation army and have the chance to pick out toys for their children. the salvation army says while food and clothes are important especially during this time of year á so are gifts.xxx "we don't believe that any kid should be any more or less able to enjoy life because of money and thats certainly something that will dampen a childs spirits if they go in to school and they didn't get christmas presents versus their classmates who come in talking about all of the things santa brought them for christmas."