Clear

Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

The Salvation Army is helping families in need during the holiday season

Posted: Wed Nov 14 16:55:32 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 16:55:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city. today is the first day... those in need can apply at the salvation army to get assistance in making sure presents are under their tree for their kids. toy donations are being accepted... and on december 19th and 20thá people who have gone through the application process will head to the salvation army and have the chance to pick out toys for their children. the salvation army says while food and clothes are important especially during this time of year á so are gifts.xxx "we don't believe that any kid should be any more or less able to enjoy life because of money and thats certainly something that will dampen a childs spirits if they go in to school and they didn't get christmas presents versus their classmates who come in talking about all of the things santa brought them for christmas."
Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Agencies asking for patience in adopting dogs

Image

Seeking community input

Image

Women in Islam

Image

Former candidate runs 'thank you' tour

Image

Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Image

Survey on living in Albert Lea

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Community Events