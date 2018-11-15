Speech to Text for Survey on living in Albert Lea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every three years the city of albert lea looks to the community for help. they conduct a survey to see how residents feel about the place they call home... and since 20á 15... the majority of people say the city is heading in the right direction. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox was in albert lea to chat with residents about the survey. here in albert lea the city conducted a study to see what residents think about the community and they found that people living here have a pretty positive view on the city. car driving about 20á thousand people call this community home... it's a really good place to live. it could be the small town feel or the ease of travel. residents like vern strand says it's the people who make it so welcoming. it's just friendly everybody is friendly. the city completed a community survey asking residents about their overall opinion of the place they call home. results revealed over 72ápercent of residents ages 18á34 would recommend living in albert lea. a quiet town. i love to go walking it's perfect for that love the lake. grace griffith has called this town home for more than four decades... and tells me she enjoys taking her grandchildren to the library once did with her own kids. it is a tradition... yes. explore minnesota is even recognizing albert lea for it's parks. myá ree big island state park is number eight on top tourists attractions in the southern region of the state. it's just a nice smooth slow living. at the next council meeting more results from the survey will be discussed... including the geography of