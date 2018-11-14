Speech to Text for Adding to Floyd County bus service

route ran from charles city to mason city... but that could soon be changing. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in mason city... with the latest on the proposed bus route. alex. katieá imagine needing to get to and from work or medical appointments in mason city... but you live in charles city. for nearly 30 years a bus that would go between the two cities á but the contractor it ended last year when the contractor retired. now á a new company is looking to offer the service. nat tammy elthon is the owner of circle k communication s. while they deal with wireless communication s like 2áway radios... they also manage "our passenger list is over 450 passengers, as of august 1st, it has grown every single month by numbers of rides, so it's a very needed service in charles city, and we're happy to be doing it." now the company is wanting to incorporate floyd county service. over the last few weeks á the city of charles city has been discussing the idea of incorporating county service that would add a transit bus to the current operation that would be used to offer service to mason city as well á with circle k to also operate it. elthon says there is a need. "you want to make sure that you can help people give a hand up if that's what it takes to get them over to their job and the medical. medical's going to be huge." north iowa area council of governments... or niaácog's transit administrator kevin kramer requested the service be reinstated after the previous contractor retired last year. "we've had lots of requests to get this going here and it's taken about a year to get all the pieces of the puzzle in place." "it's not going to be the hundreds that we do within the city limits of course, but i'm thinking it'll probably be 25á the council has not voted on approving this service á but it is anticipated to be approved at next monday's meeting. service could potentially start as soon as december 1st. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. if you're interested... elthon is asking you contact her to schedule a ride á so they can get a feel for how many riders will utilize the service.