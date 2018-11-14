Clear

Students learn about local job opportunities

Students at Mason City High School took part in the job expo.

Posted: Wed Nov 14 15:54:25 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 15:54:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

schoolers-vo-3 around 200 mason city school high schools students are getting a getting a first hand look at the jobs available in north iowa. career path for high schoolers-vo-1 lowerthird2line:learning about local job opportunities mason city, ia according to the north iowa corridor economic copreration - there are between 700 to 14 hundred jobs available throughout the year in cerro gordo county. that means if every one of these students was hired today--there would still be a need for more workers. emily and cassie sievers say they had no idea there was such a need for workers in their home town.xxx career path for high schoolers-sot-1 lowerthird2line:emily wittnebel junoir, mason city high school after seeing and talking to people i do consider seeing what opportunities there are in mason city and learning more about them. this is part of the economic authority's vision north iowa - where they team up with businesses to introduce students to the opportunities available in the area. / today - president
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
Community Events