Clear

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

The Minnesota DNR considered using the money for other projects, but local efforts to keep the money in place succeeded.

Posted: Wed Nov 14 15:52:49 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 15:52:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

400- thousand dollars in state funding was reserved for an expansion project for the blazing star trail in albert lea... but when part of that expansion was called off... the minnesota department of natural resources decided to use the money elsewhere. blazing star-vo-1 lowerthird2line:changes to blazing star trail albert lea, mn sue blenka and other local leaders spoke up about keeping the money to use for maintenance on the blazing star trail. she tells k-i-m-t that the trail is nearly 20- years-old... and that pavement needs to be replaced and other projects need to be completed. we are learning the d-n-r listened... and decided to keep funding in place. blan-ka says will continue to fight to keep the trail alive.xxx blazing star-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sue blenka trail association treasurer, freeborn county we just felt that it wasnt fair for the dnr to just give it to somebody else when it was allocated for our trail so we were very happy to get this back. the next step is to contact the d-n-r and look at the spots that need the most attention. / career path for high schoolers-vo-3
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Survey on living in Albert Lea

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Image

Public health director explains struggles understanding AFM

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coffee with a deputy bringing community together

Image

Byron Lions Club fundraising for all-inclusive playground

Community Events