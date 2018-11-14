Speech to Text for Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

400- thousand dollars in state funding was reserved for an expansion project for the blazing star trail in albert lea... but when part of that expansion was called off... the minnesota department of natural resources decided to use the money elsewhere. blazing star-vo-1 lowerthird2line:changes to blazing star trail albert lea, mn sue blenka and other local leaders spoke up about keeping the money to use for maintenance on the blazing star trail. she tells k-i-m-t that the trail is nearly 20- years-old... and that pavement needs to be replaced and other projects need to be completed. we are learning the d-n-r listened... and decided to keep funding in place. blan-ka says will continue to fight to keep the trail alive.xxx blazing star-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sue blenka trail association treasurer, freeborn county we just felt that it wasnt fair for the dnr to just give it to somebody else when it was allocated for our trail so we were very happy to get this back. the next step is to contact the d-n-r and look at the spots that need the most attention.