Tree Town lineup announced

The Tree Town Music Festival organizers are excited to announce Toby Keith will headline in 2019.

Posted: Wed Nov 14 15:50:28 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 15:50:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Tree Town lineup announced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

annual tree town music festival... you don't have to wait anymore to find out who's going to be at next year's festival.xxx tree town festival announcement-vo-1 natural sound lowerthird2line:tree town festival unveils 2019 lineup forest city, ia next year's festival - will feature toby keith - jake owen and dierks bentley - as well as classic acts like little texas - and local artists like jesse allen. this is the second year that lexi chamryk is managing the festival - and says that she's committed to making sure tree town keeps moving forward and has a good turnout.xxx tree town festival announcement-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lexia chamryk general manager, tree town music festival "we came in in february, the event was in may, short turn around for new management and it was a lot at once. but pulled it off, event went amazing, so this year, being on top of everything and making sure everybody getting involved this year is incredible so ticket sales - we're hoping go really well this year." new management took over the festival from founders dave and gary dewaard of forest city - who announced that they would no longer organize it in january of this year. coming up on kimt news 3 at six... we'll hear how chamryk hopes to expand the festival in the future. /
