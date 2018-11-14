Speech to Text for Public health director explains struggles understanding AFM

we continue to follow developments on a rare but extremely serious condition impacting kids in both minnesota and iowa. afm update-stngr-3 nx fp multi line video box:update: afm investigation acute flaccid myleitis - can cause paralysis minnesota ... acute flaccid myelitis - commonly referred to as a-f-m - is a neurological condition that mostly impacts kids under the age of 18. it can lead to sudden muscle weakness... facial drooping... and even paralysis. 7 cases in minnesota... and 2 in iowa were confirmed during a recent spike. we are learning more than 250 cases are now being investigated... and a lawmaker from minnesota is stepping up efforts to get federal health officials to respond. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with an olmsted county health worker today... she joins us now in the rochester studio - calyn - what are you learning?xxx afm update-bmintro-2 amy... i'm told a-f-m isn't anything new. the c-d-c first noted a large number of cases being reported in 20-14. now - they're investigating 252 cases... and people want answers.xxx afm update-mpkg-1 afm update-pkg-5 nat: this is so troubling because this has been going on for quite awhile. since october - senator amy klobuchar has wanted answers. so much so she's met with medical experts and families of recently diagnosed children... and sent letters to the c-d-c. afm update-pkg-7 klobuchar: i think part of this is pushing for the data so we can understand who's getting it and why. but then also pushing them to figure out what's wrong. afm update-pkg-3 health officials say it's not that simple. to date - there's 90 confirmed cases in 27 states - including iowa and minnesota. what the c-d-c is still trying to figure out is how and why it's continuing to spread. graham briggs: infectious diseases are tricky and so you never really know what they've got up their sleeve. that's graham briggs - the director of olmsted county public health. he reports there's no confirmed or suspected cases in rochester. he adds an active effort by local - state - and federal health departments to understand the disease - can take time. afm update-pkg-4 we wouldn't want to do that quickly and increase the chance that we do it wrong i think at the federal level. so while the senator asked some very valid questions, it's going to take some time until we can really comfortably answer those i think as a nation. / afm update-bmtag-2 the growing number of cases is cause for concern. what's interesting is that briggs tells me the large number of cases might actually help us understand this infectious disease better. reporting live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. thankfully... no deaths have been reported from the illness this year. / 2 people