Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Posted: Wed Nov 14 15:40:21 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 15:40:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Tyler Roney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-2 north iowa tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 20's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: lower 40's. winds: southwest at 10 to 15 mph. thursday night: clouds increasing/bree zy. lows: upper 20's. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 15 to 20 mph. southern minnesota tonight: mostly clear. lows: low to mid 20s. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: lower 40s. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. thursday night: increasing clouds. lows: upper 20's. winds: southwest 5 to 15 mph. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 temperatures finally warmed back up across the area today which will lead to a more mild evening compared to previous nights this week. overnight lows will fall into the lower 20's. heading into thursday, more sunshine is on the way with highs climbing back into the lower 40's. clouds will increase thursday night which will lead to the system that we are tracking for friday. the timing is looking to be friday night. this will be a clipper system to the precipitation will start to the northwest and move southeast. we'll see it begin friday evening and then wrap up early saturday morning. snowfall accumulations will range from up to 1-2". the weekend will be dry with highs dropping to the upper 20's on saturday and then to around 30 for sunday. the sun will be back for sunday. we'll be seeing temperatures slowly warming back up into the 40's with quiet conditions heading into thanksgiving next week. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 20's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: lower 40's. winds: southwest at 10 to 15 mph. thursday night: clouds increasing/bree zy. lows: upper 20's. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 15 to 20 mph. acting ag in iowa-vo-3 today - acting
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
