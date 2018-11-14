Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

by welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we are waking up to cold temperatures and more frost this morning. lows have fallen into the teens and twenties, but we will warm up into the upper 30's and near 40 for highs this afternoon. south winds will help the temperature climb. it will be breezy with the wind around 10 to 15 mph. the winds will stay strong overnight and throughout thursday with slightly warmer temps. we will be closer to our seasonal temps, but this warm up won't last long. we are tracking a system to move through on friday that will look to bring some more light snow accumulation to the area friday night. the timing is looking to be friday afternoon and wrap up late friday night. accumulations of up to 1á2" will be possible. we're tracking this very closely and will continue to update you to the path of it. the weekend will be cooler with highs dropping into the 20's and 30s with the return of sunshine on sunday. today: mostly sunny/breezy. highs: around 40. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 20's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. thursday: mostly sunny/breezy. highs: around