Speech to Text for Coffee with a deputy bringing community together

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking down the barriers between those behind the badge..and you. that's the goal of the coffee with a deputy event happening in just about an hour. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live as the event is getting set up! tyler and arielle, employees here at gingerbread bakery are just setting out the tables (explain what i'm seeing all to help you get to know your law enforcement. people can come to gingerbread house bakery á get coffee and chat with olmsted county deputies. mike fish is the owner of the bakery, which is hosting the event for the second time. he's hosting again because he really does see the unity this event it just turns into a little small town in here, and just like the way it should be you know. where it's face to face, hand shakes, pats on the back. coffee with a deputy goes from 7 to 8á30 this morning at gingerbread house bakery. it's also happening at another olmsted county sheriff's department says they came up with this event as a spontaneous way to connect with the community, and said early morning pastry shops seem like a place where they can meet people from all walks of life.