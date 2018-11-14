Speech to Text for Byron Lions Club fundraising for all-inclusive playground

community members in byron are working to get an alláinclusive playground for kids with disabilities... but are coming up short. yeah it's a big task but we're going to do our best. joe cartney is a member of byron lions, the service organization working to get this community playground for kids with disabilites. so far á they've raised 24 thousand of their 80 thousand goal. cartney says the biggest cost isn't the special swing for kids in wheelchairs... but it's the rubber matt the playground will sit on on this land, instead of the you just cannot roll a wheelchair over that, or anybody else with disabilities that have difficulty walking. you just can't do it. the organization is applying for grants to raise the rest of the money. it hopes to have the playground, which will be on the east side of town near the new rec center, open to kids