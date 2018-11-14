Clear

Byron Lions Club fundraising for all-inclusive playground

Byron Lions Club fundraising for all-inclusive playground

Posted: Wed Nov 14 05:04:07 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 05:04:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Byron Lions Club fundraising for all-inclusive playground

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community members in byron are working to get an alláinclusive playground for kids with disabilities... but are coming up short. yeah it's a big task but we're going to do our best. joe cartney is a member of byron lions, the service organization working to get this community playground for kids with disabilites. so far á they've raised 24 thousand of their 80 thousand goal. cartney says the biggest cost isn't the special swing for kids in wheelchairs... but it's the rubber matt the playground will sit on on this land, instead of the you just cannot roll a wheelchair over that, or anybody else with disabilities that have difficulty walking. you just can't do it. the organization is applying for grants to raise the rest of the money. it hopes to have the playground, which will be on the east side of town near the new rec center, open to kids
Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
More sunshine today with warmer temps returning today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coffee with a deputy bringing community together

Image

Byron Lions Club fundraising for all-inclusive playground

Image

HALL OF PRIDE

Image

Nation random acts of kindness day

Image

K-9 going to school

Image

City of Rochester discusses ways to manage the geese population

Image

Rochester school board updates

Image

Human trafficking awareness

Image

Family medicine week

Community Events