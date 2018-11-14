Clear

HALL OF PRIDE

Posted: Tue Nov 13 21:39:22 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 21:39:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

high school basketball teams are getting back out onto the court as the season is just around the corner. káiámát news 3 sports á kaleb gillock á was in mason city tonight as the mohawks scrimmaged garnerá hayfieldá ventura. kaleb, how was the action tonight?xxx hey thanks zach. mason city and gáháv both had a chance to get back out on the hardwoods tonight and workout some preseason nerves. while both teams tried to fineátune for the regular season, they've been working together to help others this past week as part of the iowa hall of pride challenge. tonight á admission helped benefit the north iowa vocational center incorporated services á and last week á the girls donated time by volunteering at affordables resale stores as part of the challenge's community service.xxx we hung clothes and we put price tags on them, and hung them up on hangers and did all of that for them and went through boxes. mason city has been taking part in the hall of pride challenge for over the
