Nation random acts of kindness day

A local Rochester business is giving out gift cards for national random acts of kindness day.

Posted: Tue Nov 13 20:48:51 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 20:48:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Nation random acts of kindness day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

national random acts of kindness day... and one rochester resturaunt is participating in a unique way. today á servers from the tap house are passing out 10 dollar gift cards to random people... and there's no catch at all. they stopped at collider coworking á hyá vee, the american cancer society á and as you can see here, the rochester people's coáop. one of the servers handing them out says it just feels good to be able to make someone smile without asking for anything in return.xxx "you never know what someone's going through so in our community its always nice to give someone some attention for the day and you never know what they're going through so it could really make their day so its great." schmidt says she encourages others to perform acts of kindness on other days besides the national holiday.///
