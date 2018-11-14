Speech to Text for K-9 going to school

partnering with their police department... to keep illegal and prescription drug abuse off campus. the charles city police department recently added a new ká9 named jordy... who will be training at schools to get experience. soon á he'll be doing sniffs for narcotics during the school day. high school principal bryan jurrens says the partnership will be beneficial for both the school and the public.xxx "our job is to ensure where we're taking care of the well rounded people. we're really surrounding with everything they need, and part of that is just taking proactive approaches to ensure there is nothing in this building." during campus visits á which will be at random á jordy will sniff around lockers á classrooms and school grounds for any potential contraband items.