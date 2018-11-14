Speech to Text for City of Rochester discusses ways to manage the geese population

katie lange./// first tonight... it's more than just an annoyance. the rochester parks and recreation board is talking about tackling the goose population issue the city is facing... and addressing the health and safety concerns of the community. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the meetingá brooke where are we seeing the issue? katieáone of the big problem areas is at silver lake which also happens to be a popular attraction for those who live here and people visiting. but like you said... having all of the birds around is more than just an inconvenience. xxx "so as long as they are there and not moved like other animals, i am fine with that." tonight the rochester parks and recreation board discussed goose management options because of the health and safety concerns that can come with high populations of the bird. that includes cryptosporidiu m carried in goose feces... and even bikers sliding in the droppings on trails... but tonight á the board approved 2 motions to address the issue. one to develop a plan that would deter people from feeding the geese, and another to make a plan for community engagement including these three strategies... habitat modification, site aversion, and curtailing reproduction to specifically address the goose dropping issue at playgrounds and trails. the parks and recreation director tells me while they wont take lethal measures, something has to be done. "here in rochester there's a great attachment to the geese and we respect that we're not going to do something drastic like a goose roundup or recommend hunting in urban areas but we've got to look at the issue the fact that people are staying out of our parks because of the feces and the mess and the fear they have of the geese." right nowá widman's best advice is to not feed the geese at all because it actually causes them health problems when they eat things that aren't found in nature./// thank you brooke. and these canadian geese (are federally protected but when health and sanitary issues come into play, they do allow for some flexibility in finding a solution á which is why rochester can look into these options.///