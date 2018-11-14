Speech to Text for Rochester school board updates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the schools in the rochester public school district are required to create a plan geared towards integrity. and at tonight's school board meeting áá bishop elementary school teachers presented theirs á for the second step emotional learning curriculum á which we're finding out helps students learn to develop emotional intelligence.xx x "how are we problem solving? how are we showing empathy? how are we managing our emotions especially when you are talking about little people all the way up? emotions and feelings are big things and so having ways to deal with those and identify those and build in collaborative relationships really helps." bishop elementary will deliver these lessons to the classroom for the rest of the school year./// another item on the agenda... girls on the century high swim team expressed their frustrations at the lack of a school pool on campus. the girls on the team say sharing john marshall's 60á yearáold pool with two other schools disrupts their team practices.xxx "whenever we swim at jm, we have to deal with 2 lanes per team which is not enough. we have to split us center girls, there are 63 of us on the team right now which means we have to split the team in half, which means we only get half the borrowed time that other teams do." the task force is looking at getting a pool for century high school students and is also looking into some additional facility items that could be added to the referendum./// coming up... a look at how a north