Human trafficking awareness

One area college is drawing attention to the problem.

Posted: Tue Nov 13 20:44:39 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 20:44:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

human trafficking is an issue that haunts the nation and today á north iowa area community college partnered with cedar rapids give to draw attention to the problem. dozens gathered at the niacc beem center to listen to lenchen raeside speak about what human trafficking is and who is at the highest risk of being a victim. and it might be surprising to some... but raeside says children are at the highest they are looking for atá risk children, those that maybe don't belong, don't have a group at school, those who come from a difficult homeálife and are withdrawn. lenchen coá founded chains interrupted in 20á16 with the mission to help with rescue and restoration of those victimized by human sex trafficking./// an area school is partnering
