Speech to Text for Family medicine week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kim reynolds á is declaring november 11th through the 18th as family medicine week... and mercy north iowa family medicine residency program is celebrating 43 years of service. the program provides residents with specialized training to provide primary care and treatment for families. there are currently 31 physicians on staff who graduated from the program á one of which is chad mccambridge á a 2004 graduate.. he says the program creates wellá rounded physicians. xxx our program does at teaching these young family physicians to practice full scope. so they're able to deliver babies, take care of patients no matter where they're at in the hospital, in the emergency room, in the nursing home which is really vitally needed especially in our more rural areas of north iowa. since 19á75 á there have been 208 graduates of the mercy residency program.