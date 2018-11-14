Speech to Text for Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine

lourdes eagles season... is dominant. a part of the reason why is their defense, which has been lights out all year. even with temperatures below twenty degrees today, the team was still outside honing their craft. they're not fancy, they just do their job... and they're good at it. the lourdes defense is one of the best in the state. when it comes to why... head coach mike kesler points to experience. "the kids have been here before. they've been in big games before, lots of big game experience, i think that is critical." that expereince together allows them to play at such a high level. it's about unselfish football. "they're playing together, they're trusting their teammates. we talk about it all the time, team defense is critical. can't be about one guy sometimes you have to sacrifice your body or your selfishness to let your teammate make the play and they've been doing that." the team is clicking at the right time, shutting out high powered offenses in jordan and doveráeyota in back to back games. defensive back trey billmeier says they can't take plays off. "our mentality, like, we have to get after them every play and if we do that and all eleven guys are working and doing their job correctly, we'll be just fine." there's no one star player on this defense. other groups have names like the legion of boom or the no fly zone, but they don't need a fancy nickname. "together is probably our biggest nickname, we're all together." lourdes hasn't allowed more than 21 points in a game this year. they'll face pierz on saturday with a right to go to the 3a state title game on the line. "it's gonna be a hard, hardá fought game, two runá dominant teams going at it, it should be a fun day. we're excited as a defense."