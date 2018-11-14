Speech to Text for State rules and regulations about breeders

investigation surrounding what law enforcement are calling a puppy mill in north iowa. yesterday... around 2á hundred samoyeds were taken from white fire kennel in manly. the environment was described as "appalling" and "overcrowded" now we know the dogs have been taken to an undisclosed location./// but we're learning this is a problem in more than just worth county. you can see on this map just how many of these facilities are in the state of iowa. and now á kimt news 3's brian tabick is learning about the rules and regulations throughout the state that allowed the operation in manly to continue until this point. on the scene natural sound those with the worth county sheriff's office say the owner of white fire kennel á barb kavars á was once licensed through the uá sádáa and the iowa department of agriculture to breed these dogs. i spoke to the iowa department of ag this afternoon who tell me they inspected white fire kennel a number of times this summer before deeming the facility inadequite this july... forcing the worth county sheriff's office and american society for prevention of cruelty to animals to get involved. but according to the department of ag, that doesn't mean she has to stop breeding because her state license is still valid until she is committed of a crime. as for a background of her uásádáa licences, it's a little more tricky. you can see here the list of of all of the inspections they have conducted, but they only date from late 20á15 to 20á17. and when i called them this afternoon to get more information they told me i need to fill out a freedom of information act or foia. meaning this could take some time to actuallty get information. but local representative s say the issue isn't new. (((grx of lawmakers((( i reached out to five iowa lawmakers today... and got a variety of responses regarding the laws around breeding facilities. there's no real teeth in any of it. representative sharon steckman says the house has been working to pass legislation for several years to make changes to the iowa breeder laws. raise the penalties for abuse of animals from simple misdemeanor to a misdemeanor and then if there's serious injury or death that causes death to the animals then it would be a class d felony. she says the house leaders pushed the bill to the ag committee where it later diedááwe reached out to a few other elected officials... senator waylon brown says he is not knowledgeable on the iowa breeder law and state represetative jane bloomingdale is out of town.both declined to do interviews, but there is headway on a bill in the iowa senate as well. i will code is maybe not been quite as clear as perhaps it could be as to how these things can be prosecuted. senator tom shipley of adams county says they started working on this bill after a local boarding and training facility was found to have poor living conditions. another senator and i have worked with the county attorney to put some language together that would make it potentially easier for county attorneys to prosecute people who commit cruelty to animals. meaning their could be two bills in the next legislative sessionáá something steckman says she is looking forward to seeing. i would hope that this wouldn't wake people up. those with the worth county sheriff's office say they will not be filing charges against kavars until after they collect all of the evidence and assess the dogs.///