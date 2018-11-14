Speech to Text for Updated Fairground Facilities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

20á15./// seven thousand dollars is going to the fillmore county fairgrounds project. aaren mathison is president of the fillmore county ag society á and tells kimt the ag society thanked the commissioners for approving the funding this morning at their board meeting. the money was used to lay new concrete at the rabbit and poultry barn á because the flooring was breaking up from heavy use. the barn is used for a variety of purposes... including the parking for rochester city lines buses to get commuters from preston to rochester á as well as shower facilities for campers.xxx we like to update and maintain our facilities. some of it is appearance, some of it was functionality, the design of what we did is more user friendly than what was done before and also a lot stronger. the other 12á toá13áthousand dollars for the project came from other sources including money from renting out fairgrounds