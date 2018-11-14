Clear

Updated Fairground Facilities

$7,000 is going to the Fillmore County fairgrounds

Posted: Tue Nov 13 16:45:07 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 16:45:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Updated Fairground Facilities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

20á15./// seven thousand dollars is going to the fillmore county fairgrounds project. aaren mathison is president of the fillmore county ag society á and tells kimt the ag society thanked the commissioners for approving the funding this morning at their board meeting. the money was used to lay new concrete at the rabbit and poultry barn á because the flooring was breaking up from heavy use. the barn is used for a variety of purposes... including the parking for rochester city lines buses to get commuters from preston to rochester á as well as shower facilities for campers.xxx we like to update and maintain our facilities. some of it is appearance, some of it was functionality, the design of what we did is more user friendly than what was done before and also a lot stronger. the other 12á toá13áthousand dollars for the project came from other sources including money from renting out fairgrounds
Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HALL OF PRIDE

Image

Nation random acts of kindness day

Image

K-9 going to school

Image

City of Rochester discusses ways to manage the geese population

Image

Rochester school board updates

Image

Human trafficking awareness

Image

Family medicine week

Image

Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine

Image

State rules and regulations about breeders

Image

Updated Fairground Facilities

Community Events