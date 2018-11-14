Speech to Text for Present & Future of Destination Medical Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this year... and now we're getting an update on what's to come for the future. the destination medical center held its final meeting of the year today. live kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in rochester. annalise á what happened at the meeting? xxx katie á i'm here at peace plaza and the chateau theater right in the heart of the city. both of these are major projects the dá mác has been tackling all year... and tells me they'll continue to work on in 20á 19. while wrapping up the end of the year á the destination medical center's corporation board discussed ongoing projects in the city... half of the 8 approved projects are scheduled to be completed in the next year. "ranging from housing, hotel, retail, and bioscience life science so it's exciting to see those projects come forward." one of the projects that will be completed in july of 2019 is the chateau theater renovation. the theater holds special memories for mayor ardell brede and his wife of 57 years á judy. "i had my first date with my wife. our first date. went to the theater there and the movie was summer place." interior construction will begin next month. when the board meets again in the new year á there will be some new faces... including mayoráelect kim norton. "i'll follow ardell's lead being the voice for the community and so i think that's what i'll bring. not only the understanding of the dmc legislation, but also because i've been out doorá knocking, a real understanding of people's concerns and excitement." but that also means this was two people's final dmc corporation board meeting... rochester city council representative mark hickey will be leaving the board... but says he thinks dmc is making good progress. "the focus on transportatio n infrastructur e. that'll be an important balance. there's been a little bit of a back and forth of what's the right balance of new parking structures and perhaps public transportatio n." and as mayor brede is leaving the mayor's office at the end of the year á this is also the end of his time on the board. "what an honor it's been to be a part of all of this, and so pretty excited." ward 3 rochester city council member nick campion was nominated by council president staver to replace mark hickey as the new council representative on the dmc corporation board. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. the dmc corporation board will meet again in early february of 2019.////