Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award Winner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you brandon. it's time now to recognize a teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. kimt news 3's katie huinker introduces us to this week's golden apple award winner.xxx she's a local teacher who always tries to keep things positive in the classroom and it must be resonating with her students. this is the second time she's won the golden apple award let's go congratulate mrs. terri anderson. <you won the golden apple award. seriously? ava oh my gosh that is so sweet.> i nominated mrs. anderson because she is a wonderful teacher and she's very positive about a lot of things. this isn't mrs. terri anderson's first golden apple award. she won her first more than a decade ago... but she says this one feels just as sweet. nat well i was shocked and just very honored and humbled by the award ava is a sweetheart and a joy to teach and they inspire me everyday. mrs. anderson teaches social studies to students at west fork middle school. and even though she focuses a lot on history... she hopes it's shaping her students future. well if you learn about your past and you try to be better and improving about it where you came from you can improve upon that. and while students like ava huff say mrs. anderson's class is a great place to be... when you walk into her classroom you feel this feeling and it's like thank gosh for this teacher. mrs. anderson's main goals is to inspire her students beyond the building. social studies is citizenship all the way and being a good citizen is going out and doing things to help the community and the people around ya. with this congratulatio ns to mrs. anderson. and if you want to nominate your teacher, head to kimt dot com and click on "golden apple" under the community tab. the