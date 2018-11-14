Speech to Text for Fighting the Opioid crisis in Minnesota

it's a shocking stastic to hear... more than 1á hundred people die everyday from opioid overdoses. that's according to the national institute of drug abuse. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is here to explain how minneosta is tackling the epidemic./// katie... the minneosta department of health's preliminary data shows that last year á minnesota saw a surge in opioid deaths... specifically from fentanyl. in response... an area organization is meeting with county commissioners to talk about how to manage opioids in their communities./// vo:the south country health alliance offers health services in rural communities. this year sácáhá a met with dodge county commissioners to discuss opioid use in their county ... as well as opioid case management. case workers like ruth roubin (boá bean) reach out to peopl who are newlyá prescribed opioates á to offer different support options to help them with their recovery... and ultimately reduce the need for the drugs. sot: help them get into their treatment and have their recovery from surgery or accident go real smoothly it really does help the number of people become new chronic users. now minnesota has implemented an opioid prescription guideline for doctors to use when prescribing the drugs. katie they say it's a way to recognize people and find help faster for those who may become dependent./// thank you jeremiah, that was established by