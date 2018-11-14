Clear

Warm Up Rochester

Rochester Public Library is encouraging people make and donate winter clothes like scarves, hats, and mittens for those in need.

Posted: Tue Nov 13 15:53:44 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 15:53:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Warm Up Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winter isn't officially here yet...but it feels like it is. so the rochester public library is collecting winter items for those in need. cd-vo-1 lowerthird2line:knitted winter gear at rochester public library rochester, mn it's called "warm up rochester". on the second floor in the library there's hand knitted scarfs hats and mittens. library staff member lynette perry is the coordinator for this effort. she tells k-i-m-t that they want to provide more than just books and movies for library patrons. xxx cd-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lynette perry coordinator, rpl it's important to us that we provide some basic needs to some of our patrons and some of those basic needs are just to be warm in the winter. the library will continue to collect winter gear all season long. you can just drop off your donation at the youth services desk. /
Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HALL OF PRIDE

Image

Nation random acts of kindness day

Image

K-9 going to school

Image

City of Rochester discusses ways to manage the geese population

Image

Rochester school board updates

Image

Human trafficking awareness

Image

Family medicine week

Image

Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine

Image

State rules and regulations about breeders

Image

Updated Fairground Facilities

Community Events