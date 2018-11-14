Speech to Text for Warm Up Rochester

winter isn't officially here yet...but it feels like it is. so the rochester public library is collecting winter items for those in need. cd-vo-1 lowerthird2line:knitted winter gear at rochester public library rochester, mn it's called "warm up rochester". on the second floor in the library there's hand knitted scarfs hats and mittens. library staff member lynette perry is the coordinator for this effort. she tells k-i-m-t that they want to provide more than just books and movies for library patrons. xxx cd-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lynette perry coordinator, rpl it's important to us that we provide some basic needs to some of our patrons and some of those basic needs are just to be warm in the winter. the library will continue to collect winter gear all season long. you can just drop off your donation at the youth services desk. /