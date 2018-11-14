Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic Receives $200 Million Gift

donation that could impact the future of medicine. mayo clinic in rochester is a world renowned facility - known for its medical care... research and technology. today - we're learning the hospital is receving its largest gift ever of 200- million dollars. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from rochester...afte r finding out more about this major gift. xxx mayo donation-bintro-2 amy - i'm told the money will go to the mayo clinic school of medicine. the donation is from jay alix... a philanthropist from michigan. i was able to speak to him today - as well as those they money will be impacting. xxx mayo donation-lpkg-1 mayo donation-lpkg-3 nat: this is a huge, huge gift. huge gift. dr. fredric b. meyer is the dean of mayo clinic school of medicine... and calls the 200- million dollar donation generational and exponential. mayo donation-lpkg-4 and if you think about it, each of our students will take care of thousands of patients during their career. it's a magnitude effect on patient care across the united states and in fact the world. mayo donation-lpkg-5 the 200-million dollar gift will impact all students in some way... with sixty-percent going to student scholarships... and the other 40-percent going to building out new programs... degrees and teaching technologies. philanthropist jay alix gave the money to an institution he designed his own compnay after. jay alix: i've just never met any place and been anywhere like mayo clinic. there's no company i've ever seen, no organization i've ever seen like mayo clinic. it is one of the best organizations of high-spirited, highly- competent, highly-qualified people working together that i've ever seen. mayo donation-lpkg-6 dr. fredric b. meyer our primary goal and mission is the needs of our patients come first. and he loved that altruism. he recognized that by endowing the medical school, it guarantees the durability of that mayo clinic philosophy. / rochester is one of three campuses a part of the mayo clinic school of medicine. the other two campuses are in arizona and florida. in honor of alix's gift... the school is being renamed the mayo clinic alix school of medicine. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. president and c-e-o of mayo clinic dr. john noseworthy released the following statement on the gift. mayo donation-tag-2 it says "mayo clinic is honored to be the recipient of this transformative endowment. it enables faculty and students to explore new academic fields to better patient care... conduct research... apply new technologies... and develop innovative teaching methods far into the future."