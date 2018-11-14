Speech to Text for Examining Dog Breeding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

following the seizure of all those dogs - you might be wondering what you should look for in a dog breeder when adopting a new pet. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom to tell us about what to keep on your radar - alex? xxx dog breeders-nrintro-2 amy - i spoke with a breeder near ionia who says that you must do some research to make sure you're getting a healthy dog from a reputable source.xxx dog breeders-nrpkg-1 lowerthird2line:examining dog breeding kimt news 3 nat joel and penny gray are licensed breeders...and they have been breeding dogs at their home near ionia for 10 years. nat while they have other jobs...they're on call virtually 24-7...and manage to take care of all dogs. they focus on breeding just labradors. lowerthird2line:penny & joel gray caveinn labradors "a professional dog breeder typically will breed one type of dog. if you have 3 or 4 different breeds, that would be a good inclination that they might be a puppy mill." lowerthird2line:examining dog breeding kimt news 3 while you may not be able to see puppies in the nursery for health reasons - a breeder should be able to bring a puppy out to you. "if you call and inquire about a puppy, and the breeder will not let you meet the parents, that might be a good indication." it's also important for the lines of communication to be open between the breeder and potential pet owners. "typically a dog breeder is going to interview the parents as much as they will welcome the interview themselves." nat sybil soukup with the humane society of north iowa says that while each breeder is required to meet the minimal standards by the department of agriculture and animal welfare code - some may only meet the bare minimum...which is something else to be aware of. lowerthird2line:sybil soukup executive director, humane society of north iowa "a breeder only has to provide a cage space that is 6 inches larger as a circumference than a dog's body from nose to hind and not including tail. so those are very minimal standards. access to clean water and access to a food supply, that's pretty much it." lowerthird2line:examining dog breeding kimt news 3 so before you buy or adopt...the grays say to do your research. "ask a lot of questions. any breeder that is reputable should prompt you for those questions, and if you don't ask them, they should be asking them of you." / the grays encourage adopters to come and interact with their puppy once the mom is receptive - which can take about 5 weeks or so after birth. live in the newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / tyler wx first look wx with anchor-main-4 first look wx with anchor-main-5 first look wx with anchor-main-6 tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower teens. winds: southwest at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: around 40. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. wednesday night: mostly clear. lows: lower 20's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. thank you tyler. / destination medical center or d-m-c. it's a development initiative aimed at making rochester a global destination for health and wellness...addin g jobs to the med city. today - the