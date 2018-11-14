Clear

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast.

Posted: Tue Nov 13 15:24:49 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 15:24:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Tyler Roney

weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 for the first time in nearly two weeks, we finally got a full day of sunshine across north iowa and southern minnesota. warmer temperatures will be on the way back in the next few days beginning with our overnight lows tonight being down into the lower to middle teens compared to the single digits that we woke up to today. highs will be back around 40 for wednesday with more sunshine on the way. speaking of continued sunshine, thursday will even be a couple of degrees warmer with the sunshine sticking around. we are tracking a system to move through on friday that will look to bring some more light snow accumulation to the area. the timing is looking to be friday evening and into early saturday morning. accumulations of up to 1-2" will be possible. we're tracking this very closely and will continue to update you to the path of it. the weekend will be cooler with highs dropping into the lower 30's with the return of sunshine on sunday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower teens. winds: southwest at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: around 40. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. wednesday night: mostly clear. lows: lower 20's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph.
Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
Community Events