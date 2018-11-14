Speech to Text for Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

for the first time in nearly two weeks, we finally got a full day of sunshine across north iowa and southern minnesota. warmer temperatures will be on the way back in the next few days beginning with our overnight lows tonight being down into the lower to middle teens compared to the single digits that we woke up to today. highs will be back around 40 for wednesday with more sunshine on the way. speaking of continued sunshine, thursday will even be a couple of degrees warmer with the sunshine sticking around. we are tracking a system to move through on friday that will look to bring some more light snow accumulation to the area. the timing is looking to be friday evening and into early saturday morning. accumulations of up to 1-2" will be possible. we're tracking this very closely and will continue to update you to the path of it. the weekend will be cooler with highs dropping into the lower 30's with the return of sunshine on sunday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower teens. winds: southwest at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: around 40. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. wednesday night: mostly clear. lows: lower 20's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph.